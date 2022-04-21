Foreign visitors are greeted at Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam hopes other countries and territories will simplify entry rules for Vietnamese travellers in order to boost economic recovery, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang during a routine press conference on April 21.



She made the statement in response to a question from reporters regarding Taiwan (China)’s new requirement for all passengers from Vietnam to show a negative COVID-19 test within six hours of boarding a flight.



Vietnam has seen considerable progress in the COVID-19 fight with increasing vaccine coverage, Hang said, adding that infections, severe cases and fatalities have significantly dropped in recent days.



She further noted that the Government of Vietnam has adopted a policy of safely living with the virus in the “new normal” and reopening borders for foreigners. However, it still requires strong measures to control the situation and ensure the safety of foreign tourists, she said.



To facilitate entry into Vietnam, she continued, Vietnamese authorities have issued a number of new regulations and guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and control for foreigners, one of which is the removal of mandatory quarantine rules for all people entering Vietnam, including those from Taiwan.



“We hope other countries and territories will adopt similar regulations and guidelines, for example simplifying entry rules for visitors from Vietnam, to boost economic recovery and expand cultural exchanges post-COVID-19,” she said./.