Society Ministry of Science and Technology awarded Labour Order Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 30 presented the first-class Labour Order, the noble distinction of the Party and State, to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in recognition of its contributions to socialism building and national protection.

Society Nearly 3,500 Vietnamese trafficked over past six years As many as 3,476 Vietnamese people have become victims of trafficking since 2013, with over 90 percent of them women and children.

Society Essex lorry incident: Bodies, ashes of remaining victims brought home The bodies and ashes of the remaining 23 victims in the Essex lorry incident arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi on November 30.

Society Book collection “Ho Chi Minh with India” debuts in Hanoi A book collection entitled “Ho Chi Minh with India”, recently published in Vietnam and India, was introduced in Hanoi on November 29 in both Vietnamese and English.