Politics Vietnam, Canada cooperate in peacekeeping operations Vietnam and Canada have recently co-organised the UN logistics officer course within the framework of the latter’s Military Training & Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

Politics Vietnam, Australia share experience in engaging men in women, peace, security agenda Vietnam and Australia have successfully co-organised four experience exchange activities on women, peace and security with important and practical results in an effort to promote the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda of the UN Security Council as well as women’s participation in and contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.

Politics Lao Party delegation visits Hung Yen A delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Organisation Commission led by its deputy head Boutsady Thanameuang paid a working visit to the northern province of Hung Yen on November 1.

Politics Party official visits Sweden to seek closer cooperation Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission paid a working visit to Sweden from October 28 – November 1.