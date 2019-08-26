The Vietnam Days in Asuncion features a photo exhibition promoting the beauty of Vietnam's people and nature. (Photo courtesy of Vietnamese Embassy to Argentina and Paraguay)



– The Vietnamese Embassy to Argentina and Paraguay has hosted Vietnam Days in Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay, to mark the 25th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (May 30, 1995 – 2020).The opening of the event was attended by representatives from the Paraguayan Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Trade and Commerce, Asuncion’s administration, and foreign diplomatic corps.In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Xuan Dung said the festival is part of a series of events to introduce Vietnam to the locals, contributing to tightening the friendship between the two governments and peoples.The Vietnam Days in Asuncion, which took place on August 22 – 23, featured a seminar promoting opportunities for cooperation in trade and tourism between Vietnam and Paraguay, a photo exhibition and screenings of Vietnamese movies “Co Ba Sai Gon” (The Tailor) and “Toi thay hoa vang tren co xanh” (Yellow Flowers on Green Grass).Vietnamese handicraft products and traditional foods were also on display. –VNA