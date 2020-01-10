World Thailand works to address air pollution Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Minister of the Interior Anupong Paojinda have issued statements assuring members of the public that the administration is doing its best to address the issue of air pollution.

World Philippines lifts restrictions on importing Fukushima food Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on January 9 that the Philippines has lifted restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster due to a lower risk of radioactive contamination.

World Indonesia to sign billion-USD energy, trade deals in Abu Dhabi Indonesian President Joko Widodo will oversee the signing of 10 energy and trade deals worth a total of 18.8 billion USD on a visit to Abu Dhabi, according to Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan.

World Indonesian President affirms sovereignty over Natuna islands Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 8 paid a visit to Natuna islands and re-affirmed the country’s sovereignty over the islands.