Business Programme promotes cooperation between RoK and Binh Dinh province A series of activities within the “Meet Korea-Binh Dinh 2022” programme were held in Quy Nhon city in Binh Dinh on May 12 to promote cooperation between the south central province and the Republic of Korea.

Business Denmark pours 100 million USD into Binh Duong province Pandora, a Danish jewelry manufacturer, will invest 100 USD million to build a new facility in the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the southern province of Binh Duong under a memorandum of understanding signed between two sides on May 12.

Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,163 VND/USD on May 13, up 12 VND from the previous day.

Business PM Pham Minh Chinh meets US business community Cooperation activities between Vietnam and the US continue to develop deeply in all fields, particularly in investment and finance, with businesses of the two countries playing a very important role, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.