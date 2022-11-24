Politics Infographic Vietnam – Philippines Strategic Partnership An official visit to the Philippines by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue is expected to help reinforce the two countries’ strategic partnership.

Politics Infographic AIPA-43: Advancing together for sustainable, inclusive and resilient ASEAN National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is attending the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) that is taking place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The event is themed “Advancing together for sustainable, inclusive and resilient ASEAN”.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid an official visit to Vietnam on November 14-17, 2022. The Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership has developed strongly over the years and expanded to all fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, security and defense, education and training, and travel.

Politics Infographic 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held, with the participation of leaders from ASEAN countries and 10 partners.