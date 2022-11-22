Speaking at the opening ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said that, the world’s peace today is facing enormous challenges.



He expressed his belief that, this assembly will put forward a strategic direction and build an effective action plan of the council.



This will contribute to preventing conflicts and arms races, and abolishing mass destructive weapons, and at the same time, promoting respect for the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, Man noted.



This is the first time Vietnam has hosted an assembly of the World Peace Council, demonstrating the international solidarity, role and responsibility of Vietnam in the common peace movement of the whole mankind.



At the meeting, the delegates shared their experience in promoting friendship and solidarity among nations; fight against senseless wars and establish the conditions for real peace.



On this occasion, the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam decided to award the Friendship Medal to a number of collectives and individuals./.

