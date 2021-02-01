Business Corporate bond market forecast to be robust this year The corporate bond market in Vietnam is expected to be robust this year as the Government has issued regulations to untie the market but still aimed to ensure transparency and healthy market development.

Business Vietnam attractive to franchisees, experts say Vietnam will become an attractive destination for franchising businesses after the pandemic ends, experts have said.

Business Ben Tre targets 6.23 pct. in export growth this year The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will maintain high and sustainable growth in exports during 2021, setting its sights on 1.5 billion USD in export revenue, up 6.23 percent against 2020, according to Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Be Sau.

Business Retail sales, consumer service revenue up ahead of Tet Total retail sales of goods and revenue from consumer services in January are estimated at 479.9 trillion VND (nearly 20.77 billion USD), up 3.7 percent month-on-month and 6.4 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).