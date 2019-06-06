At the Vietnam ICT COMM and Telefilm 2019

(Photo: ictnews.vn)

A wide range of telecommunications, information and communications technologies and solutions are being introduced at the Vietnam ICT COMM and Telefilm 2019, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 6.The international exhibition, held annually by the Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology, drew the participation of more than 450 exhibitors from 25 countries and territories.The exhibitors brought to the event such products as broadcasting technology, decoding technology, 4G-LTE technology, big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IOT), and e-government solutions, among others.Attending the event, local film makers have chance to access to Industry 4.0 television, get updated with the latest television trend, as well as meet with potential partners.In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Hoang Vinh Bao stressed besides serving as a bridge to develop cooperative ties among domestic and foreign firms, the exhibition offers opportunities for them to exchange advanced technologies in telecommunications, IT and television.Various seminars are scheduled to be held within the framework of the event, including IT security - strategic trend in 2019, application of AI and Blockchain in connecting market and online payment and smart startup in the Industry 4.0 era.The three-day exhibition is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors.-VNA