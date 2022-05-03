Politics Japan - trustworthy, longtime strategic partner of Vietnam: President Vietnam and Japan share common strategic interests and Japan is a trustworthy and longtime strategic partner of great importance, which is always a high priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on May 1.

Politics Japanese PM attaches importance to enhancing parliamentary ties with Vietnam National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 1 met with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, who said he attaches great importance to promoting cooperation and exchange between the two countries’ parliaments.

Politics Party leader welcomes visiting Japanese PM Kishida Fumio Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong voiced his delight at the flourishing Vietnam - Japan relations while receiving Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Hanoi on May 1.

ASEAN Vietnamese ambassador pays working visit to Brazilian state Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa paid a working visit to Amazonas state on April 25-28, in the framework of the working programme of the ASEAN Committee in Brazil (ACB).