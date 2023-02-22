Illustrative image (Source: vneconomy.vn) Jakarta (VNA) – The Chair of the



Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta on February 22 on the occasion of his visit to Indonesia and Vietnam from February 20-24, McAllister lauded the achievements Vietnam recorded in cooperation in trade, investment, environment, and energy.



The EU appreciated Vietnam’s support for the EU-ASEAN relationship, he said, highlighting the Vietnamese delegation’s constructive engagement in the ASEAN-EU Summit commemorating the 45th anniversary of their relations in Brussels, Belgium, last December. The Chair of the Eu ropean Parliament (EP)’s Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister has affirmed Vietnam is an important partner of the European Union (EU) and noted his wish for stronger cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta on February 22 on the occasion of his visit to Indonesia and Vietnam from February 20-24, McAllister lauded the achievements Vietnam recorded in cooperation in trade, investment, environment, and energy.The EU appreciated Vietnam’s support for the EU-ASEAN relationship, he said, highlighting the Vietnamese delegation’s constructive engagement in the ASEAN-EU Summit commemorating the 45th anniversary of their relations in Brussels, Belgium, last December.

The EU and ASEAN share commitments to multilateralism and rules-based international order, McAllister said.



He reiterated that the EP supports ASEAN’s efforts in seeking solutions to the crisis in Myanmar, and calls on the country’s military authorities to seriously observe the Five-Point Consensus agreed upon by ASEAN leaders.



The EU is steadfast in its view on the need to ensure the rule of law in the East Sea, as well as the vital importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation in the region, he affirmed.



McAllister noted with pleasure the growing economic and trade ties between the two sides, saying the EU is ASEAN’s third biggest trade partner, after the US and China, and the second foreign investor in the 10-member grouping.



Given challenges regarding climate change, the EU is working hard to assist ASEAN member countries to shift towards greener and cleaner energy, he said./.

VNA