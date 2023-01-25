World Thailand pushes FTA talks with EU Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit will be in Brussels on January 25-26 to push for negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union.

ASEAN Thailand launches new guidelines to promote tourism​ The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has come up with guidelines to launch events and festivals to attract tourists in line with the government’s “5Fs soft power”.

World Vietnam engages in building of UN convention against cybercrimes A Vietnamese delegation has attended the fourth session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) for Criminal Purposes.

World Paris Peace Accords: Looking back at past to treasure peace A look back at the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) on the 50th anniversary of its signing reminds us to treasure peace at present, according to Motoyoshi Ryokichi, former General Secretary of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association.