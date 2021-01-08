Business Vietnam – economic bright spot in 2020 Vietnam has emerged as an economic bright spot with a growth rate of 2.91 percent in 2020, which is attributable to the country’s efforts in containing COVID-19 and timely support policies to people and businesses, international organisations said.

Business FDI enterprises increase but more losses reported The number of foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises continues to increase in Vietnam, but more are reporting losses. The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said FDI firms' contributions were not yet commensurate with the preferential policies given to them.