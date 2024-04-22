Business Central bank cancels gold bar auction The State Bank of Vietnam announced on April 22 that it has cancelled the auction of SJC-branded gold bars, which had been set for 10am the same day, as there are not enough businesses registering to join the auction and transferring deposits in accordance with regulations.

Business FDI flow into garment and textile sector bounces back The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Vietnamese garment and textile sector has rebounded thanks to the country’s sound investment climate and abundant workforce as well as its open economy, according to insiders.

Business Supply-demand mismatch drive sharp increase in apartment prices Apartment prices in Hanoi have witnessed a significant surge of 20-33% within the first two months of the year. This surge has led to a hesitancy among apartment owners to sell their properties, as the market continues to experience upward momentum.

Business Majority of credit institutions forecast profit growth in 2024 A total of 86.2% of credit institutions expect their profit this year to grow compared to 2023, according to the latest survey of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).