Environment Vietnam’s mainland may be hit by 3-5 storms from now to early 2023 There will be 8-10 storms and tropical depressions in the East Sea from now to February 2023, of which from three to five storms are likely to directly affect Vietnam’s mainland, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Vietnam reviews greenhouse gas emissions since 2010 Vietnam has reviewed greenhouse gas emissions since 2010. However, due to the lack of requirements for reporting and assessing results, the data on emission reduction has yet to be fully compiled.

Environment UNESCO experts re-verify Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark title A group of experts from the UNESCO led by Artur Sá, UNESCO senior expert and Chairman of the European Global Geopark Network, had a meeting with leaders of the northern province of Cao Bang on August 17 on the re-verification of the title of the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark.