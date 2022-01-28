Vietnam improves quality of ethnic minority language teaching
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision approving a programme on increasing the quality of teaching ethnic minority languages in the general education curricula in the 2021-2030 period.
Accordingly, the programme aims to complete the compilation of textbooks and instructional materials at the primary school level for eight ethnic minority languages that have been issued subject curricula, namely Bahnar, Cham, Ede, Khmer, Jrai, Mnong, Mong and Thai by 2025; and ensure the sufficient supply of compiled textbooks and instructional materials.
At least one subject of a written ethnic minority language will be put up for teaching in the general education curriculum, and the programme also strives for enough teachers of ethnic minority languages, 45 percent of whom have standard qualifications and 100 percent of educational administrators involved in teaching ethnic minority languages receiving training.
The application of information technology in ethnic minority language teaching will be promoted, and disseminations intensified to raise awareness of the importance of the teaching.
The programme also focuses on improving the capacity of higher education institutions in developing programmes, and opening majors to train ethnic minority language teachers and those who can teach different majors, including ethnic minority languages./.