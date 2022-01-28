Society HCM City floating Tet flower market opens A special floating flower market opened at Binh Dong Park in District 8 of Ho Chi Minh City on January 27 to meet the skyrocketting flower and entertainment demands of locals on the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays.

Society Over 989 tonnes of rice given to Quang Ngai for Tet, between-crop period Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has recently signed a decision assigning the Finance Ministry to provide more than 989 tonnes of rice sourced from the national reserve for the central province of Quang Ngai on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival and the between-crop period in early 2022.

Society Beauty queens shine in traditional long dresses Vietnamese beauty queens and models shined in Vietnamese Ao Dai (traditional long dress) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The activity was part of a programme to promote the image of Vietnam among international friends.

Society Penalties upheld for members of so-called ‘Bao Sach’ group The People’s Court of Can Tho city on January 27 upheld the prison sentences for Truong Chau Huu Danh and other members of the so-called “Bao Sach” (clean journalism) group.