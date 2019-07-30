The Vietnamese team ranks fifth at the 51st International Chemistry Olympiad recently held in France (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam won two gold and two silver medals at the recent 51st International Chemistry Olympiad, ranking fifth among participating nations and territories, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.The ministry said on July 30 that among the team’s four members, who are all 12th graders, Tran Ba Tan from the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted and Nguyen Van Chi Nguyen from the Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa province pocketed the gold medals.Tan secured 95.47 out of 100 points, the fourth highest score at the competition, with the maximum score of 40 points in the practical exam.This is the first time a Vietnamese contestant has recorded the maximum score for the practical exam of an International Chemistry Olympiad.Meanwhile, silvers went to Nguyen Dinh Hoang from the Nguyen Tat Thanh High School for the Gifted in Yen Bai province and Pham Thanh Lam from the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Nam Dinh province.The education ministry said the achievements show Vietnamese students’ improvement in practicing, which was originally not their strength compared to peers from developed countries.The 51st International Chemistry Olympiad, held in France in late July, attracted more than 300 students from 80 countries and territories. Vietnam finished fifth, following China, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the US. -VNA