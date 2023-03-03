Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese women’s football team will play Nepal and Afghanistan in Group C of the Women’s Olympic Football Asian Qualifiers, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The AFC confirmed Nepal as the hosts for the group and the first round of matches will be held from April 5 to 11 in the capital city of Kathmandu.

According to the Vietnam Football Federation, Coach Mai Duc Chung will gather 30 players on March 10 in Quang Ninh to prepare for the tournament.

Vietnam were currently placed at 34th position in FIFA’s latest rankings, while others in the group were ranked beyond the 100th mark.

The 2024 AFC Women's Olympic qualifying round is to determine which women's national teams from Asia qualify for the upcoming Olympics.

The top two teams in the qualifying stage will represent Asia at the 2024 Olympics in France.

Vietnam will play Afghanistan on April 3 and Nepal on April 11 at Dashrath Rangasala stadium in Kathmandu.

The second and third rounds will be held in October and November this year./.