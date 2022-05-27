Culture - Sports Suggestions made to help optimise values of Global Geopark Experts from the Global Geoparks Network (GGN) have made a fact-finding tour of Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark and gave several recommendations to northern Cao Bang province to help improve the park conservation and optimisation.

Culture - Sports Young man keeping traditional craft of bookbinding alive A number of traditional handicrafts in Vietnam have fallen into oblivion as new technologies emerge during the Industry 4.0 era. Bookbinding first appeared in the country more than 1,500 years ago, but is not widely known or maintained as a traditional craft. One young man, though, learned the craft on his own, and his efforts have caught widespread attention.