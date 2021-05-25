Society New app connects scrap collectors, buyers A set of innovative applications named VECA launched last month has allowed users to call scrap collectors in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Hanoi shuts down on-site restaurants, hair salons Hanoi starts shutting down all food and beverage establishments as well as hair salons and beauty parlors from 12:00 on May 25 so as to contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19.

Society Y-shaped pedestrian overpass in Hanoi A Y-shaped pedestrian overpass will be completed soon in Hoang Minh Giam-Nguyen Thi Thap intersection in Thanh Xuan district. Once brought into used, it is expected to last for 100 years and beautify three-way junction.