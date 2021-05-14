Culture - Sports Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens at former revolutionary base A document and photo exhibition on late President Ho Chi Minh was opened at the ATK Dinh Hoa revolutionary base relic site in northern Thai Nguyen province on May 13.

Culture - Sports 3,000-year-old drill bit workshop unearthed in Dak Lak An ancient drill bit workshop dating back more than 3,000 years has been uncovered at an archaeological site in Ea Sup district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, according to the provincial museum.