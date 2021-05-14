Culture - Sports 3,000-year-old drill bit workshop unearthed in Dak Lak An ancient drill bit workshop dating back more than 3,000 years has been uncovered at an archaeological site in Ea Sup district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, according to the provincial museum.

Culture - Sports Athletics star nominated for Olympic invitation slot Vietnamese athletic star Quach Thi Lan has been nominated to attend the upcoming Tokyo Olympics following an invitation of the International Olympic Committee.