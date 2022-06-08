Politics Vietnam-Italy Joint Commission convenes 7th meeting in Hanoi Vietnam and Italy convened the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in Hanoi on June 7, during which the two sides discussed various aspects of the bilateral economic partnership.

Politics ☀ Morning digest on June 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs suggests Vietnam, Italy expand cooperation Vietnam and Italy should step up cooperation in trade and investment, while expanding their collaboration in other fields, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said on June 7.