Business Airport infrastructure investment needs private involvement: insiders Public investment alone is insufficient to finance new airport infrastructure, exposing the need for more favourable policies to draw in private investment.

Business M&A in renewable energy recorded despite economic downturn Despite concerns about a recession, economists said merger and acquisition(M&A) activities in the renewable energy industry still have much potential.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,678 VND/USD on November 14, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 11).