Vietnam, India foster cooperation in innovation, startup
A Vietnam-India Startup Forum was held in a hybrid format on November 12, as part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) –
In his opening remarks, President of the National Economics University (NEU) Pham Hong Chuong said that although economic cooperation between Vietnam and India has gained a lot of achievements, bilateral collaboration in innovation, start-up, market connectivity, and investment is not commensurate with the potential, as India is assessed as the third most developed startup ecosystem in the world.
According to him, Vietnam needs to step up cooperation activities, learn from India's experience, and connect the two countries' startup ecosystems.
As a leading university in Vietnam in the fields of economics and business administration, as well as a renowned organisation supporting start-ups, NEU is always ready to accompany Vietnamese and Indian partners to create a network connecting innovative start-ups, investment funds and experts, contributing to promoting start-up activities, and serving the socio-economic development of the two countries, he added.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai said that innovation and start-up is a new field which, however, holds a lot of cooperation potential and opportunities for both sides.
The embassy will continue implementing activities in economics, trade, and science and technology, and creating more chances for both sides’ startups to connect and enhance cooperation.
The forum, with the participation of nearly 20 Vietnamese and Indian investment funds and potential startups, is expected to open up practical and effective collaboration opportunities for the two sides./.