Vietnam, India hold huge potential to expand trade: Diplomat
Vietnam and India boast huge potential to further foster cooperation in trade and investment. (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam and India boast huge potential to further foster cooperation in trade and investment as both sides have many young and proactive businessmen who are able to create wonderful business opportunities between the two countries, Vietnamese General Consul in Mumbai Le Quang Bien has said.
Attending a ceremony to mark the 84th founding anniversary of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) on October 11, Bien stressed that India, with rapid growth and on the way to become a 5-trillion-USD economy by 2027, has been a potential and trustworthy business partner of Vietnam.
Vietnam always treasures trade cooperation as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges with India, he said, adding many destinations in the Southeast Asian country has been chosen by Indians to organise weddings, including Phu Quoc island.
He laid stress on the necessity to open a direct route between Surat port city of Gujarat state and Vietnam to facilitate travel and trade between the two nations.
Bien hailed the SGCCI’s Global Connect Mission 84, which aims to promote India’s trade ties with 84 countries worldwide, and envisages to connect some 84,000 young and talented businessmen from Indian and those countries.
He described the initiative as an innovative endeavour which is different from conventional approaches, adding entrepreneurs under the initiative, including Vietnamese, will have opportunities to enhance trade ties with Indian businessmen and the global business community.
Chairman of the International Entrepreneurs Connection Club Dinh Vinh Cuong spoke highly of the cooperation between Vietnamese businessmen and industrial producers in Surat, thus he wants to work with the SGCCI to create favourable conditions to connect their members.
On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the International Entrepreneurs Connection Club and the SGCCI.
With its stable socio-political situation, dynamic economy, young human resources, and strategic position in the global supply chain, Vietnam is an ideal partner for India in the fields of investment, trade, cultural exchange and tourism./.