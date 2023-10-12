Business Trade ministry issues early warnings for export products at risk of investigation The Ministry of Industry and Trade has provided early warnings for 18 export products originating from Vietnam which are facing a high risk of being investigated for trade defence measures, origin fraud and illegal transshipment.

Business Infographic Cashew nut exports up 14.3% in value Vietnam’s cashew nut exports posted double-digit growth year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023, with 456,000 tonnes sold abroad for 2.6 billion USD, increases of 19.6 percent and 14.3 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Business Hoa Binh promotes trade, investment in UK The northern province of Hoa Binh introduced its potential and strengths as well as investment opportunities to British investors at an investment, trade and tourism promotion conference in London on October 11.

Business Garment export turnover sees increase again Despite a continued decrease in export turnover in the first eight months compared to the same period last year, the textile and garment industry has shown numerous signs of recovery and opportunities for stronger growth in the remaining months of 2023.