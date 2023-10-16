Culture - Sports The sound of Cheo in Khuoc village Khuoc village in Phong Chau commune, Dong Hung district, in Thai Binh province is renowned near and far for its unique ancient “Cheo” melodies. Local people are preserving the precious cultural heritage of Khuoc Cheo singing, which is a typical art form of the Red River Delta in northern Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Culinary space spreads uniqueness of Hanoi cuisine The Hanoi Culinary Space, held recently in Vietnam’s capital, was a venue for residents and visitors to enjoy traditional and modern food prepared by artisans and outstanding chefs who have been honoured at culinary events.

Culture - Sports Dien Tho Palace - The Grandest Palace of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) Renowned for its rich historical significance, Dien Tho Palace stands as a prominent feature within the Complex of Hue Monuments, exemplifying the remarkable preservation of its unique architectural design. The site offers visitors a vivid glimpse into imperial life during Vietnam’s feudal era.