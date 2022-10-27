Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on October 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on October 27, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam Trade Office in Laos acts as bridge The Vietnam Trade Office in Laos has upheld its role as a bridge connecting Vietnamese firms access the market.

Business Vietnam-Japan joint venture to expand rice cultivation for exports to Europe The Vietnam-Japan joint venture Angimex- Kitoku has unveiled its plan to expand its area of pesticide-controlled Japanese rice production next year for export to the European market.

Business Saigon Hi-Tech Park seeks to attract more high added-value projects Ho Chi Minh City’s Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) seeks to attract investment in more high technology industries and other projects with high added-value, said head of the SHTP's management board Nguyen Anh Thi.