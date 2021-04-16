Politics Congratulations to new leaders of Vietnam Leaders of foreign countries have extended congratulations to the new leaders of Vietnam.

Politics Third consultative conference adopts list of candidates for election The third consultative conference held by the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee in Hanoi on April 16 adopted a final list of 205 eligible candidates nominated by central agencies and organisations for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Vietnamese, Singaporean Foreign Ministers hold phone talks Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on April 16 held phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, during which the two sides consented to closely coordinate, contributing to enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Politics State President hosts outgoing US Ambassador State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 16 hosted a reception for US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink who conveyed a congratulatory letter from US President Joe Biden to Phuc on his election as the new President.