Vietnam, India treasure bilateral traditional relationship
Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (L) and Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (baoquocte.vn)
New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu affirmed that they attach great importance to the long-standing friendship between the two countries during their talks in New Delhi on February 12.
They said the bilateral political trust has been reinforced through the maintenance of annual high-level visits.
The two sides discussed measures to further promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India, especially in key pillars such as national defence, security, economy, trade, investment, science-technology and people-to-people exchanges.
They expressed their satisfaction over the development of bilateral economic and trade ties, and agreed to realise the two-way trade target of 15 billion USD this year.
The host and guest deliberated specific measures in bilateral trade cooperation and assigned relevant ministries and departments to remove existing technical problems.
The launch of a direct air route between the two countries will facilitate trade activities, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, they said.
They agreed to strengthen coordination at regional and international forums, and promote peace and stability in the East Sea based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Vice President Thinh thanked the Indian government and people for supporting Vietnam over the past years as well as when Vietnam is assuming the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.
Vice President Thinh is on an official visit to India from February 11 to 13./.