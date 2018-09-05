Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Bui Khac Son (L) shakes hands with ISCUF Secretary General K Subramanian (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – People-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and India have been thriving recently through multiple activities, said Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Bui Khac Son on September 5.

Son made the remark while receiving a delegation of the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship (ISCUF), led by Secretary General K Subramanian, who are visiting Vietnam on September 4-9.

At the meeting, Son noted that the cooperation between Vietnam and India has obtained significant results in all fields.

Notably, the annual Vietnam-India People’s Friendship Festival, jointly held by the VUFO, the Vietnam-India Friendship Association, and the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation, has encouraged solidarity and friendship between the people of the two nations.

It also has drawn the attention of Indian politicians and businesspeople to Vietnam, thus creating new chances for multifaceted bilateral cooperation, he added.

In response, ISCUF Secretary General K Subramanian said the Indian people have supported their Vietnamese peers in the struggle for independence and in the country’s national construction.

The Vietnam-India friendship has enjoyed strong growth, with exchanges of delegations and cultural events deepening bilateral relations, he noted.

At the meeting, the two sides expressed their hopes that the ISCUF delegation visit would enhance cultural and friendship exchanges between Vietnamese and Indian people, as well as opportunities for cooperation.

During their stay in Vietnam, the ISCUF delegation will take part in various friendship and sightseeing activities so as to explore the country and its people.–VNA