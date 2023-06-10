Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – A webinar on exploring information and communication technology startup ecosystem between India’s Karnataka state and Vietnam opened in New Delhi on June 9.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai said Karnataka has great potential for IT cooperation and development as it has affirmed its position as a global startup and innovation hub with more than 400 international research and development centers and 4,000 startups in Bangalore.



Deputy Director of the National Innovation Center (NIC) Vo Xuan Hoai also said Karnataka has recorded many achievements in science and technology development and innovation, while Vietnam is known as a dynamic country in promoting innovation with the Global Innovation Index ranked 48th out of the 132 economies.

Hoai expressed his hope that in the coming time, the two sides will have many bilateral cooperation programmes on promoting innovation and increasing investment in key areas of mutual interest such as IT, electronics, information, smart factories, smart city and digital communication.



A local representative, Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy said Karnataka expressed his hope that this webinar will help connect and create opportunities for investors and businesses of the two sides to meet and exchange ideas in order to realise the development potentials of the two countries.



Trade Counselor of the Vietnamese Embassy in India Bui Trung Thuong said he believe the event will open new opportunities and collaboration for the IT and communication industries of the two countries while promoting trade and investment between Vietnam and Karnataka in particular as well as Vietnam and India in general./.