Vietnam, Indonesia agree to advance defence ties
Defence Ministers Phan Van Giang (left) and Prabowo Subianto review the guard of honour at the official welcome ceremony for the Indonesian official in Hanoi on May 13. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang and his visiting Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto agreed to intensify bilateral defence relations in the time ahead in their talks in Hanoi on March 13.
Subianto, who is on an official visit from May 12 to 14, said his country always attaches importance to the relations with Vietnam.
The two sides shared the view that defence cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia has been promoted and recorded encouraging outcomes as seen in their effective dialogues, consultations, delegation exchanges, personnel training, cooperation between the naval and coast guard forces, partnership between research institutes, and coordination at multilateral forums.
In particular, despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts since late 2019, bilateral defence ties have still been enhanced and obtained certain practical outcomes, especially dialogue and cooperation mechanisms maintained via videoconference, along with cooperation deals signed between the countries’ naval and coast guard forces.
The talks between Ministers Phan Van Giang and Prabowo Subianto in Hanoi on March 13. (Photo: VNA)They agreed that in the time ahead, Vietnam and Indonesia will press on with effectively implementing the defence cooperation agreements inked between their Governments and defence ministries, bring into play dialogue mechanisms, step up mutual visits at all levels, reinforce relations between their naval and coast guard forces, and boost collaboration in training and the defence industry.
The ministers affirmed the necessity to maintain peace, stability, security, and safety of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, comply with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), effectively carry out the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and soon finalise a substantive and effective code of conduct (COC) in the waters that is in line with international law.
At the talks, Giang asked the two countries’ maritime law enforcement agencies to increase coordination to share information and deal with issues emerging at sea in conformity with the Vietnam - Indonesia strategic partnership and the humanitarian spirit towards fishermen.
He also took this occasion to invite leaders of the Indonesian ministry to attend and send the country’s defence businesses to take part in the first international defence exhibition in Vietnam in December this year./.