Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei agree to bolster ties
Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held bilateral meetings with his Indonesian and Bruneian counterparts on June 16 in the framework of the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) in New Delhi.
During their meeting, FM Son and Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi discussed measures to boost bilateral ties in the post-COVID-19 period. They agreed to coordinate closely to prepare for high-level visits and the 4th conference of the Vietnam-Indonesia joint cooperation committee in 2022.
The two sides reached consensus on pushing cooperation between the two countries’ ministries, agencies and sectors, especially in economy-trade, so as to bring about practical benefits for people and businesses of both countries
The two sides also saw eye to eye on the approach to and settlement of regional and international issues on the basis of respect for international law for the common goal of peace, stability, cooperation and development.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof. (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, Son and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof agreed to work together to hold activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relationship, promote high-level visits and organize the second conference of the Vietnam-Brunei joint cooperation committee in the time ahead.
They consented to soon resume direct air services between Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City and Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Begawan to facilitate people to people exchange.
FM Son took the occasion to ask Brunei to further facilitate the import of Vietnamese goods, particularly farm produce, aquatic products and food meeting Halal standards.
The Bruneian minister proposed that the two sides enhance cooperation in aquatic and rice production in the context of the world facing a crisis in food security./.