Politics Vietnamese FM attends Special ASEAN - India Foreign Ministers' Meeting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) in New Delhi on June 16 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of ASEAN - India relations.

Politics Thua Thien - Hue boosts cooperation with Lao localities Cooperation and exchange activities across various fields between the central province of Thua Thien - Hue, and Sekong and Salavan provinces of Laos are gradually recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to further strengthening the special friendship relationship between Vietnam and Laos.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 16.

Politics Mozambican Assembly President’s visit to foster Vietnam- Mozambique traditional ties President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias’s upcoming official visit to Vietnam this month is expected to strengthen and spur the two countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, particularly in the parliamentary sphere.