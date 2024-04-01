Business Vietnam remains world's second-largest footwear exporter in February Vietnam remained the world's second-largest footwear exporter in February, after China, with a turnover of 1.17 billion USD, according to statistics released by the General Department of Customs.

Business PM pushes for faster progress of 500kW circuit-3 transmission line Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a teleconference with ministries, agencies, localities and units on April 1 to review the progress of the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line linking Quang Trach in the central province of Quang Binh and Pho Noi in the northern province of Hung Yen.

Business Vietnam’s billionaires move up in Hurun Global Rich List Chairman of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, at 4.8 billion USD, moved 252 places to rank 678th in the Hurun Global Rich List 2024.

Business Marine aquaculture crucial for economic growth: minister Marine aquaculture plays a crucial role in reducing pressure on natural exploitation, increasing oceanic value, biodiversity, and promoting sustainable development, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said on April 1.