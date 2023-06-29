Politics Indonesian research fellow hails Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) and senior journalist based in Jakarta, has commended Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” for its contributions to national achievements.

Politics Prime Minister hosts IMF’s Article IV consultation team Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 29 received a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by Sanjaya Panth, Deputy Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, who are on a working trip in Vietnam for Article IV consultation.

Politics Vice President visits northern border locality Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 29 made a working visit to the northern border province of Cao Bang, during which she paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a temple dedicated to the late leader and the Pac Bo cave where the President lived for some time after returning to the country in 1941, in Ha Quang district. ​

Politics PM urges handling landslide consequences in Central Highlands province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to quickly settle consequences of a deadly landslide which occurred in its resort city of Da Lat early June 29.