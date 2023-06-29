Vietnam, Indonesia step up legislative ties
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 29 for the Ambassador of Indonesia to Vietnam, Denny Abdi.
Hanoi (VNA) -
He stressed that the Vietnamese NA wishes to deepen and enhance the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia via further strengthening cooperation with the legislative bodies of Indonesia, particularly in delegation exchanges and teamwork between the sides’ specialised committees and friendship parliamentarians' groups.
The Vietnamese NA also looks forward to promoting the exchange of information and experiences with the Indonesian parliament on law building and inspection work related to post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery and global issues such as digital transformation, he added.
The official said in the time to come, Vietnam and Indonesia need to continue improving the legal framework for cooperative activities and maximising the effectiveness of their joint committee on economic, scientific, and technological cooperation to facilitate trade and investment flows.
The two countries should explore and seek opportunities for collaboration in such new areas as digital transformation, clean energy, capitalising on the opportunities brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
For his part, the Indonesian diplomat stressed that Indonesia values its strategic partnership with Vietnam and is committed to making every effort to promote their friendly cooperation.
Agreeing with Ha’s assessment regarding the strong ties between the two countries in various fields, the ambassador suggested that the Vietnamese and Indonesian legislative bodies further promote these cooperative relations and increase their exchange of high-level delegations./.
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha (right) and Ambassador of Indonesia to Vietnam Denny Abdi. (Photo: NA Television)Ha said the countries, sharing a bilateral traditional friendship which was upgraded to strategic partnership in 2013, have boosted their high-level and all-level exchanges, maintained and promoted their effective cooperation mechanisms, and coordinated policies in line with Indonesia's priorities for the region, especially during its 2023 ASEAN chairmanship.
He stressed that the Vietnamese NA wishes to deepen and enhance the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia via further strengthening cooperation with the legislative bodies of Indonesia, particularly in delegation exchanges and teamwork between the sides’ specialised committees and friendship parliamentarians' groups.
The Vietnamese NA also looks forward to promoting the exchange of information and experiences with the Indonesian parliament on law building and inspection work related to post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery and global issues such as digital transformation, he added.
The official said in the time to come, Vietnam and Indonesia need to continue improving the legal framework for cooperative activities and maximising the effectiveness of their joint committee on economic, scientific, and technological cooperation to facilitate trade and investment flows.
The two countries should explore and seek opportunities for collaboration in such new areas as digital transformation, clean energy, capitalising on the opportunities brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
For his part, the Indonesian diplomat stressed that Indonesia values its strategic partnership with Vietnam and is committed to making every effort to promote their friendly cooperation.
Agreeing with Ha’s assessment regarding the strong ties between the two countries in various fields, the ambassador suggested that the Vietnamese and Indonesian legislative bodies further promote these cooperative relations and increase their exchange of high-level delegations./.