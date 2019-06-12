– The Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair 2019 opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on June 12 with more than 200 booths introducing materials and equipment for major industries such as manufacturing, processing, packaging, plastics, construction and energy.The event drew businesses from various countries and territories, including Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the US, Indonesia, Turkey, Italy, Germany, and Taiwan (China).The organisation board designed a separate area for major firms in Binh Duong and the neighbouring province of Dong Nai.Addressing the opening ceremony, Mai Hung Dung, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong, said that over the years, Binh Duong has enjoyed high and stable GDP growth, while its economic structure has been transformed in line with orientations with industry making the major contribution.Industrial index of Binh Duong has expanded over 10 percent per year. Particularly, over the past 20 years, the province has focused on attracting investment by reforming its administrative procedures and creating optimal conditions for businesses.So far, the locality has had 27 industrial parks and nine industrial clusters, hosting over 3,900 foreign firms, noted Dung.He said that in order to make new breakthroughs in investment attraction, Binh Duong has issued a plan to renovate the work in the 2016-2020 period, with focus on developing high-tech and high value industries and encouraging support industries and high technology industries.Dung expressed his hope that through the fair, businesses will share progress in technology and automation, while seeking technological solutions to improve the quality and competitiveness of Vietnamese products.During the three-day fair, a number of events will also be held, including a conference on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and smart production; a conference on printing industry and 3D design; and another on the application of printing technology in production, processing and daily life, as well as robot and its application.-VNA