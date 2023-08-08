Sci-Tech Developing Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park into a sci-tech city Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park straddles the two districts of Thach That and Quoc Oai in Hanoi with a total planned area of nearly 1,600 hectares. Investment projects at the Park have helped form an initial ecosystem for technology fields, creating a favourable environment for an innovation ecosystem towards developing into a science and technology city.

Sci-Tech Amended policies needed for science-technology development, innovation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested relevant ministries and agencies to review and propose amendments and supplements to mechanisms and policies in the field of science and technology, work out and comprehensive and effective solutions to promote its development and innovative initiatives.

Sci-Tech HCM City launches 2023 AI-powered solutions contest A contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on July 31.

Sci-Tech 2023 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day to take place in September The 2023 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day (AI4VN), a leading science and technology event in Vietnam, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21-22.