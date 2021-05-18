Politics Vietnam’s northwestern localities step up cooperation with China’s Yunnan province The northwestern provinces of Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Dien Bien and China’s Yunnan province have agreed to enhance cooperation in the time ahead with a view to building a borderline of peace, stability and friendship.

Politics Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on birth anniversary A delegation of the Party Central Committee, State President, National Assembly (NA), Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on May 18 paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary (May 19).

Politics Election preparations ready for voters to go to the polls Preparations have been completed in all constituencies nationwide for over 69 million voters to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021 - 2026 tenure on May 23.

Politics Official: Vietnam attaches importance to youth development Permanent member of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Dinh Cong Sy, who is also Vice Chairman of the NA’s Young Parliamentarians Group, has said Vietnam attaches importance to promoting youth development.