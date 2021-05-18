Vietnam informs Cambodian party on outcomes of 13th National Party Congress
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) held a virtual conference on May 18 to discuss the outcomes of the CPV’s 13th National Congress and the cooperation between the two parties and nations.
Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)
Chairing the event, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung informed the Cambodian side on the key content of the congress's documents and stressed that the congress affirmed Vietnam’s policy on staying steadfast in creatively applying and developing the Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's thought to serve the goal of national independence and socialism. The congress has also set forth the nation’s development goals toward 2025 and 2030 and its vision toward 2045.
Trung stated that Vietnam consistently implements the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of external relations.
Vietnam proactively and actively works for comprehensive and extensive global integration as well as to maintain a peaceful and stable environment and constantly improve its international position and prestige, the official added.
He underscored that the Vietnamese Party and State always attach great importance and give top priority to the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, long-term, and sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.
Co-chairing the conference, head of the CPP central committee’s commission for external relations Prak Sokhon expressed his delight at the success of the congress and his belief that under the CPV’s leadership, Vietnamese people will reap more fruitful outcomes in building and protecting the nation.
The official, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, thanked Vietnam for its significant assistance for Cambodia in the past and his nation’s current response to COVID-19.
Acknowledging the development of the Vietnam – Cambodia ties, the two sides pledged to continue promoting bilateral engagements between the two parties and countries across fields, particularly in COVID-19 prevention and control.
They said they will work together to effectively implement the countries’ high-level agreements and vowed to do their utmost to protect and foster the Vietnam – Cambodia relations./.