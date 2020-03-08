Health Hanoi-based children’s hospital capable of testing SARS-CoV-2 The Ministry of Health on March 7 decided to allow the Department of Biomolecular Research for Infectious Diseases under the Hanoi-based National Children’s Hospital to perform tests for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Health Hai Phong mulls quarantining high-risk localities Leading officials of the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 7 agreed to consider quarantining the whole Phu Luu village in Thuy Nguyen district’s Phu Ninh commune and Tan Lap residential area in Duong Kinh district’s Tan Thanh ward, as they are localities with high risks of the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Health Vietnam confirms 18th COVID-19 infection case The Ministry of Health on March 7 afternoon confirmed the 18th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a patient returning from the epidemic-hit Republic of Korea (RoK).

Health No need to worry but take precautions against COVID-19: official The people should not worry or panic but seriously take precautions issued by the Ministry of Health and authorities to join hands fighting the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19), Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Long stressed at a working session on March 7.