Vietnam Innovation Network in RoK to be launched
A recent online meeting on the launch of a Vietnam Innovation Network in the Republic of Korea (Photo: Ministry of Planning and Investment)Hanoi (VNA) - A Vietnam Innovation Network in the Republic of Korea (VINK) is slated to make its debut on July 31, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).
The agency, part of the Vietnam Innovation Network, is hoped to contribute to promoting innovation activities amongst the Vietnamese community in the East Asian nation and cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK in the field.
The Government assigned the establishment of VINK to the Ministry of Planning and Investment together with the MoST and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
VINK currently has 16 members who are young Vietnamese scientists in the RoK.
It plans to hold five webinars between August and December this year regarding the role of the Vietnamese community in Vietnam-RoK relations, introduction of investment funds for startups, along with procedures for startups to call for investment, and experience and challenges of industrial firms in the RoK, among others./.