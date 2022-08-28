Business M&A in banking industry expected to stay high in H2 Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the banking industry are expected to remain high for the rest of the year as the industry continues the digital transformation process, according to experts.

Business Paper industry expects to maintain high growth momentum The domestic paper industry has achieved good growth in the past five years and expects to maintain the momentum until 2025 driven by demand for tissue and packaging paper, according to the industry business group.

Business Sustainability and circularity a necessity for Vietnamese textiles Sustainability and circularity are an inevitable path that Vietnamese textiles have to follow, according to Truong Van Cam, General Secretary of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS).

Business Vietnam issues national plan on aquaculture development for 2021-2030 Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision to promulgate a national plan on aquaculture development in the 2021 – 2030 period.