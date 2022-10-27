Vietnam Institute of Dietary Supplements opened in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park
The first phase of the Vietnam Institute of Dietary Supplements (VIDS) was officially opened at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Tan Xa commune, Thach That district, Hanoi on October 27.
Illustrative image (Photo: https://hanoimoi.com.vn/)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The first phase of the Vietnam Institute of Dietary Supplements (VIDS) was officially opened at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Tan Xa commune, Thach That district, Hanoi on October 27.
As a scientific and technology organisation under the Vietnam Association of Dietary Supplements, the institute operates in various fields, including research and application of science and technology; science and technology services; and producing and trading products as the result of the research process.
VIDS has three centres and one laboratory equipped with the most modern equipment in Vietnam. VIDS currently is the only institute in Vietnam that has a one-way designed laboratory for humans, tools, materials and samples meeting clean room standards following global regulations.
VIDS has also produced many types of good bacteria that are beneficial to human health, such as Lactobacillus acidophilus, Immunepath-ip, and Lactobacillus paracasei.
The institute will conduct research and technology transfers in manufacturing dietary supplements that are derived from natural and biotechnological ingredients. It will also connect scientists, organisations and companies in scientific and technology fields with a focus on producing products derived from nature that contribute to bringing valuable health care products to consumers.
The opening ceremony marks an important foundation to the institute’s process of striving to develop and become one of the top five scientific institutes in ASEAN in terms of research and development, and the application and development of functional food products derived from nature and especially raw materials derived from biotechnology./.