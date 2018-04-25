At the reception (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy in the US will continue its cooperation with US parliamentarians’ offices, for the interests of both countries, said Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh.The diplomat made the remarks at a reception for consultants and assistants of parliamentarians’ offices and major committees of the US’s Senate and House of Representatives on April 23.He praised the role played by the consultants and assistants as well as their contributions to promoting the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US across fields over the past time.Vinh noted his hope that the relationship will be consolidated and enhanced following high-level visits, especially the official visit to the US by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in May 2017, and President Donald Trump’s State visit to Vietnam and his attendance in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November 2017.The ambassador said he wishes to welcome the delegations of parliamentarians and parliamentarians’ assistants in Vietnam, expressing his hope that the visit will contribute to fostering the Vietnam-US relations in all fields, both bilaterally and multilaterally, for the sake of the two countries, and for peace and stability in Asia-Pacific.At the meeting, the US consultants and assistants affirmed the support of the US Congress and ruling parties for the bilateral relationship.They also applauded socio-economic achievements Vietnam has recorded as well as its role in region, saying they will work harder to contribute to boosting the relations across fields from politics, diplomacy, economic-trade, national defence-security, education, science-technology and people-to-people exchange, to regional and international issues.-VNA