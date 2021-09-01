Health Over 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Vietnam More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on September 1, according to the Vietnam Vaccine Jsc (VNVC).

Health Hanoi reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on September 1 morning Hanoi detected 30 new COVID-19 cases, all in quarantined sites and locked down areas, in the past 12 hours to 6am on September 1, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Health Hanoi’s COVID-19 treatment hospital put into operation A hospital providing treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 patients in Hanoi and northern localities was put into operation on August 31 after one month of construction.