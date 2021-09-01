Vietnam intensifies COVID-19 control during National Day holiday
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on September 1 issued a directive on intensifying COVID-19 prevention and control measures, particularly during the upcoming National Day holiday (September 2 – 5), to minimise the risk of new outbreaks.
Given the strong spread of the Delta strain in many countries and complicated developments of the pandemic in Vietnam, Long requested heads of health facilities ensure serious compliance with pandemic prevention measures and good coordination in transferring patients, particularly those with worsening conditions.
Regarding preventive health care, Long called for strengthening supervision and early detection of suspected cases in the community.
Large-scale testing, firstly in lockdown and high risk areas across localities under social distancing, as well as offering self-test guidance for people were asked to be boosted. Meanwhile, vaccination plans must be prepared to be launched timely and safely.
The ministry required pandemic hotspots Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province and other localities to further implement the mobile medical station model and a programme on treating COVID-19 patients at home./.