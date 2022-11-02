Business Office to persuade EU to ease EO residual control on instant noodles The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (Vietnam SPS Office) to give opinions to tackle difficulties caused by Vietnamese instant noodles subject to ethylene oxide (EO) residual control by the EU.

Business Vietnam Sports and Cycle Expo to open in Hanoi Thousands of sports lovers across the country will visit the 7th Vietnam International Sports and Cycle Exhibition (VIETNAM SPORT & CYCLE EXPO 2022), which will take place from November 3 to 5 at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre (ICE).

Business Vietnamese firms ready to take next steps on ESG journey: PwC As Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards have become mainstream and widely recognised as crucial for businesses, Vietnamese firms have been ready to embark on the ESG journey.