Vietnam International Agriculture Fair 2020 underway
Visitors to the Vietnam International Agriculture Fair 2020 in Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) - The Vietnam International Agriculture Fair 2020 opened on November 11 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, featuring 250 stalls from 100 Vietnamese and foreign companies.
The annual fair is the largest of its kind in the Delta, which is known as the country’s rice granary. International participants this year are from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Israel, India, and elsewhere.
On display are machinery, farming equipment, fertilisers, pesticides, agro-forestry-fisheries goods for export, local specialties, rice, handicrafts, and bio-tech products, among others.
On the sidelines of the five-day event is a workshop on the application of science and technology in agricultural production, a business matching conference, and a programme introducing farmers’ inventions, together with several other activities.
According to organisers, the fair fortifies links between scientific research and business-production as well as between enterprises and consumers in experience exchange, technology transfer, business cooperation, and trade promotion./.