Vietnam International Aviation Expo opens in HCM City
The Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2019 (VIAE 2019), the first expo on aviation technologies and equipment in the country, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 26.
The Vietnam International Aviation Expo opens in HCM City (Source: vietnamaviationexpo.com)
The three-day event featured more than 100 booths showcasing aviation technologies and equipment, supporting industrial products, interior and exterior equipment for aircraft from domestic and foreign firms.
Jointly organized by the Vietnam Aviation Association Science of Technology (VAAST) and the GK Wintron Co., Ltd, the exhibition offered a good chance for Vietnamese and international airlines, and manufacturers operating in the field to set up partnerships and enhance trade links.
In the framework of the event, many seminars are arranged, focusing discussions on airport investment and construction projects in Vietnam in the 2020-2030 period, and issues related to civil aviation management and personnel solutions for the industry.
Vietnam’s air transport market has grown strongly in the last decade, with an annual average growth rate of over 16 percent.
The exhibition and relevant activities are expected to help foster sustainable development of Vietnam’s aviation industry.
At VIAE 2019, a number of Vietnamese and foreign firms signed cooperation agreements, including training human resources serving the industry./.