Business Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on November 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on November 27, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Vietnam’s start-up landscape attractive to Korean investors A series of seminars and business-to-business matching events were held in Seoul and Busan port cities, the Republic of Korea (RoK) during November, within the framework of the Techfest Vietnam 2019.

Business Noi Bai airport to be expanded for 100 million passengers per year The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport will be expanded to serve 100 million passengers per year, becoming more suitable to the development space of Hanoi and minimising impacts on related planning schemes.