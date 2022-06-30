Business Son La mango and safe farm produce week launched in Hanoi Mangoes and safe agricultural products from the northern mountainous province of Son La are being introduced at Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.

Business Virtual event to connect Vietnamese, Japanese firms in support industries An online conference will take place from July 5 - 6 to connect Vietnamese and Japanese businesses in the support industries, aiming to help domestic firms seek partners and boost exports.

Business Ministry proposes plan to reduce tax on gasoline The Ministry of Finance announced on June 30 that it has proposed the Prime Minister to consider a plan to reduce special consumption and value-added taxes on gasoline.