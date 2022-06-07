Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December.



The announcement was made at a meeting of the event's organising board under the chair of Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army.



The expo, which is hosted by Vietnamese Defence Ministry, will showcase means of warfare, state-of-the-art technologies and equipment serving the different military forces.



It is expected to be the place for leading suppliers of defence equipment and services in the world to meet, exchange and evaluate products, technologies and introduce new defence and security solutions for Vietnam and regional countries as well./.